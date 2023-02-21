MAMAMOO’s latest unit Solar and Moonbyul’s MAMAMOO+ to make their first comeback in THIS month? Find Out

Meanwhile, MAMAMOO is a talented girl group that debuted on June 19, 2014. MAMAMOO has numerous hit songs such as 'Um oh yeah', 'gogobebe', 'Decalcomanie', 'You’re The Best', 'Twit', and 'I’m A B'. On the 12th, MAMAMOO successfully completed the first world tour since their debut, 'MAMAMOO WORLD TOUR 'MY CON', in Asia. Afterwards, Mamamoo plans to meet local fans through the America tour.

On February 21st, an official from the agency RBW said to TV Report, "MAMAMOO+ is preparing for a comeback with the goal of releasing in March." MAMAMOO+ is Mamamoo's first unit group, and started full-fledged activities with the release of their first single 'Better' in August of last year. 'Better' was a collaboration song with rising star singer Big Naughty and became very popular. In particular, it conveyed the message that the time spent with you adds color to a colorless life, giving warmth.

tvN's 'Hwasa Show', which ended on February 18th, is a late-night music entertainment program where MC Hwasa meets with various musicians and fills the night with stories and music. Various guests visited Hwasa's music studio and had a good time, giving viewers fun and excitement. Hwasa, who became the first solo MC after her debut through 'Hwasa Show', boasted stable hosting skills and sensible ad libs with guests. She also went back and forth between MC and musician to create a new musical variety show with Hwasa's own color.

Through her agency RBW, Hwasa said, "I never thought I would be an MC in my life, but the feeling is new. I feel like I've gained valuable experience and study through 'Hwasa Show'." I am really grateful to the people.” . She continued, “I felt how many cultural treasures Korea has through the many artists I met during the 8th episode.” I will do my best.” On the other hand, Hwasa held the 'Hwasa Show' and released three sound sources, actively engaged in main business activities. The first sound source, 'Just talking to myself', the logo song of 'Hwasa Show', and the second sound source, 'Grey Christmas', which captures the complicated and subtle moods that can be felt at Christmas.

ALSO READ: One The Woman star Honey Lee to lead MBC’s new thriller military drama Flower That Blooms At Night? Find Out

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the comeback? Let us know in the comments below.