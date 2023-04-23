MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul and Lee Se Young stun in Hanbok; Who wore it Better? VOTE

The Korean traditional attire known as Hanbok has always been an integral part of the country's culture, and it has made its way onto the fashion scene in recent years. Two celebrities who donned the Hanbok in public are MAMAMOO's Moonbyul and actress Lee Se Young, but they each brought their unique style to the traditional garment.

Moonbyul’s modern touch in the traditional attire

Moonbyul, who is known for her androgynous style, opted for a modern twist on the Hanbok by pairing it with chunky black boots and black leather pants. Her Hanbok was a darker shade of blue with silver embroidery and hanging red and white frills, and she wore her hair in a sleek high ponytail which she tied with a long blue band, which gave off a chic and edgy look.

Lee Se Young’s traditional feminine vibe

Lee Se Young went for a more traditional look by choosing a pastel pink and blue Hanbok. Her top was pastel pink with a red tie and border. The bottom part was a long blue skirt. She paired it with white slacks and black boots. Her makeup was minimalistic, and her hair was styled in simple low-bread. Her overall look was feminine, graceful, and elegant.

Who wore it better?

It's hard to choose as both celebrities looked stunning in their own unique ways. Moonbyul's bold and edgy approach to the Hanbok was refreshing and eye-catching, while Lee Se Young's traditional style was a nod to the beauty and grace of Korean culture.

Moonbyul and Lee Se Young both rocked their Hanbok outfits in their way. The Hanbok is a versatile garment that can be styled in many ways, and these two celebrities have shown that the Hanbok can be adapted to fit modern and traditional styles. Whether you prefer the edgy and modern look or the classic and traditional look, it's safe to say that both Moonbyul and Lee Se Young looked stunning in their Hanbok outfits. Vote for your personal favorite here.

