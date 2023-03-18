MAMAMOO+’s Moonbyul and Solar transform into historical beauties in the new concept photos for Chico Malo

MAMAMOO+ has released a teaser image of a new album in which Korean style and beauty coexist.

MAMAMOO+’s new teaser:

MAMAMOO+ (Solar, Moonbyul) posted a group teaser image of the pre-release song "Chico Malo" from their first single album ‘ACT 1, SCENE 1’ on their official social media handles on March 18th. The photo shows Solar and Moonbyul posing against the background of a dreamy moon model. They each wore a captivating red hanbok and a majestic blue gonryongpo, showing off the charm and beauty of Korea. In the midst of a mysterious atmosphere, the perfect visual synergy of the two stands out.

Previously, MAMAMOO+ completed the warm-up for their comeback by releasing a mood sampler video and music video teaser for the nori version of ‘The Bad Guy (Chico malo),; which was structured like a play. The conceptual charm was doubled with Korean props such as fans and folding screens, as well as hanbok with impressive bold color contrast. In particular, with Solar and Moonbyul participating in the lyrics and composition of 'The Bad Guy (Chico malo)', it is expected that they will be able to meet their further developed musical capabilities.

The previous MV teaser shows MAMAMOO+ performing a group dance with their dancers. MAMAMOO+ drew attention by showing off a strong yet elegant dance line under the fluttering petals. In particular, dancers holding fans circulated around Solar, showcasing choreography as if flowers were blooming and falling, adding to the splendor.

MAMAMOO+'s first single album 'ACT 1, SCENE 1' includes the pre-release song 'Chico malo', title songs 'GGBB', 'LLL', 'Bad Guy (Aniri ver.) (Feat. Kim Junsu) (CD Only)' and a total of four songs. Under a colorful theme, Solar and Moonbyul's new 'MAMAMOO+' music and concept. Ahead of the release of the new album on March 28th, MAMAMOO+ will pre-release the pre-release song 'Chico malo' at 6PM KST(2:30 PM IST) on March 21st, raising the fever for the comeback.

