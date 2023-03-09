MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul and Solar unveil the bright artwork for their upcoming unit comeback ACT 1, SCENE 1

MAMAMOO's unit 'MAMAMOO+' will make a comeback on March 29th. According to the agency RBW on March 9th, MAMAMOO+, which consists of Solar and Moonbyul, will release their first single album ‘ACT 1, SCENE 1’ on the 29th.This new album is an album that contains another beginning of Solar and Moonbyul, just like the album name, which means 'ACT 1, SCENE 1', and you can meet the new musical transformation of the two.

With this, MAMAMOO+ will make a comeback in about 7 months since the release of the digital single ‘Better’ featuring rapper BIG Naughty in August of last year. MAMAMOO's first unit group, MAMAMOO+, made its debut with the intention of going beyond MAMAMOO and carrying out various activities without limiting music and concepts. Along with the comeback news, MAMAMOO+ posted the artwork for 'ACT 1 SCENE 1' on their official social media handles at midnight on March 9th.The album name and release date are written on a dark pink background reminiscent of MAMAMOO's debut album, drawing attention. MAMAMOO+’s first single album will be released on March 29th.

Moonbyul appeared as a judge on the 5th episode of JTBC's 'Peak Time', which aired on March 8th, and will go through a survival audition for the first time since her debut. 'Peak Time' is a survival program that features a 'team battle' for the first time in the history of idol auditions. Moonbyul acts as a strong mentor for the birth of a new star along with her existing judges. Previously, Moonbyul won the final championship with her outstanding vocal skills in JTBC's 'Second World'. As MAMAMOO, they have accumulated solid skills in many contest programs, such as lifting the Mnet 'Queendom' championship trophy.

In the last episode of ‘WET! : World EDM Trend', Solar decorates the final congratulatory stage and serves as a special judge. On this day, ahead of the full-scale final round, Solar heats up the scene by unveiling the stage of the title song ‘Paradise’ of ‘WET!’ for the first time. In particular, it is said that Solar captivated the scene with her unique refreshing timbre, heart-piercing powerful high notes, and skillful stage manners in line with the sensuous and trendy sound of 'Paradise'.

