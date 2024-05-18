MAMAMOO's Moonbyul and Wheein lend their voices to Frankly Speaking's titular OST; Watch

MAMAMOO's Moonbyul and Wheein have lent their soulful voices to the OST of the drama Frankly Speaking. Their rendition of Frankly Speaking adds a modern twist to the classic 1994 track by Roo'ra. The music video, featuring scenes between the unruly announcer Song Ki Baek and passionate entertainment writer On Woo Joo, captures the essence of the drama.

Frankly Speaking’s OST sung by MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul and Wheein

MAMAMOO's Moonbyul and Wheein have lent their captivating voices to the OST of the drama Frankly Speaking. Titled Frankly Speaking, the song serves as a remake of the classic 1994 track by co-ed hip-hop group Roo'ra, reimagined with a modern flair.

The music video encapsulates the intense dynamic between announcer Song Ki Baek (played by Go Kyung Pyo) and spirited entertainment writer On Woo Joo (portrayed by Kang Ha Na) from the drama. Against the backdrop of their tumultuous relationship, Moonbyul and Wheein's vocals add depth and emotion to the storyline.

The remake incorporates soft synths, stylish brass sounds, and contemporary rhythms, breathing new life into the beloved original. Moonbyul and Wheein's harmonious blend infuses Frankly Speaking with fresh energy, perfectly complementing the drama's themes and atmosphere.

More details about the drama Frankly Speaking

Frankly Speaking is a captivating South Korean television series currently airing on JTBC, with episodes released every Wednesday and Thursday. The show, also available for streaming on Netflix in certain regions, stars Go Kyung Pyo and Kang Han Na in the lead roles.

The melodramatic narrative revolves around Song Ki Baek, a 33-year-old announcer for Ultra FM who grapples with a disorder that compels him to speak impulsively. His unpredictable behavior catches the attention of On Woo Ju, a dedicated writer for a variety show, portrayed by Kang Han Na. Woo Ju, intrigued by Ki Baek's condition, decides to collaborate with him on a love-themed variety program.

As the story unfolds, Frankly Speaking explores themes of love, identity, and the consequences of unchecked impulses. With its compelling storyline and strong performances from the main cast, the series has garnered attention and praise from viewers.

