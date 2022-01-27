MAMAMOO's Moonbyul earns her highest selling 1st week album sales on Hanteo with '6sequence'

MAMAMOO member Moonbyul set a personal record with her latest album! On January 26 at midnight KST, the final first-week sales count for Moonbyul's third mini-album '6equence' has officially ended, and it accumulated over 70,000 copies sold on Hanteo.

On January 19 at 6 pm KST, Moonbyul released her third solo mini-album '6equence' along with the music video for the title track 'LUNATIC.' The album sold over 30,000 copies on its first day, just nearly half of the sales of Moonbyul's debut album 'Dark Side of the Moon,' which sold almost 60,000 copies. '6sequence' maintained its sales for the whole week and has racked up over 18,000 copies on its seventh day. With its first-week sales, '6equence' has broken Moon Byul's personal record, becoming her highest-selling first-week sales on Hanteo by surpassing her first album 'Dark Side of the Moon,' which sold 66,000 copies on the first week of release.

Additionally, '6equence' is now the second best-selling solo album among all four MAMAMOO members following Solar's 'Spit It Out'. '6equence' had already hit number 1 on iTunes Top Albums charts in at least 20 different regions, including Brazil, the Philippines, Vietnam, Cambodia, South Africa, Indonesia and Denmark. Not just that, 'LUNATIC' topped iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 11 different regions, including Brazil, the Philippines, Malaysia, Peru, Mexico and Poland.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: MAMAMOO’s Moon Byul is not your average ‘LUNATIC’ in a bouncy, self reliant cry of musical courage

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.