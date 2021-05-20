MAMAMOO's Solar exudes alluring beauty in first round of solo concept photos of upcoming mini album WAW

The first round of concept photos of MAMAMOO's new mini-album 'WAW' is out. Solar takes the lead.

On May 20, around midnight KST, MAMAMOO's agency RBW Entertainment released the first round of concept photos for their upcoming mini album WAW via the girl group's SNS.

In the released image, Solar, standing in front of a mirror in a black leather dress, showed an elegant and alluring charm. Another picture was posted along with this picture but gave completely different vibes. In that picture, Solar showed off her natural charm with a free and comfortable pose in front of the camping car.

The first round of personal concept photos featuring Solar's alluring beauty and the 180-degree turn to natural charm have increased enthusiasm for MAMAMOO's comeback. In particular, the words "Meeting you after many seasons" that accompanies the "natural charm" in the picture is causing a stir. People are busy speculating the concept and vibes of the new mini album.

On May 14 at midnight KST, MAMAMOO gave a happy surprise to MOOMOOs with a very special teaser photo. They hinted at a potential and highly anticipated comeback using a fun reference to the lyrics of their own track, Décalcomanie. Following this, they released a teaser video on May 16.

The mini album WAW (Where Are We) forms part of a three-part series that coincides with the girl group's 7th anniversary. It will be followed by a concert in summer. The series would also feature a documentary but any information about that is yet to be released.

MAMAMOO's comeback on June 2 will be the group's first comeback since all members re-signing their exclusive contract with RBW Entertainment.

