MAMAMOO’s talented member Hwasa to transform as an MC for ‘Hwasa Show’; To premiere on THIS date

A tvN official told a South Korean media outlet on November 11, "Hwasa was in charge of hosting the 'Hwasa Show'. It will be broadcast for the first time on December 17th.” 'Hwasa Show' is an entertainment program in a format where Hwasa invites various musicians to talk. In the meantime, Hwasa, who has shown a delightful wit and extraordinary sense of entertainment in MBC's 'I Live Alone', 'What Do You Do When You Play?', and the web entertainment 'Women's Secret Party - Eunpa Yeo', raises expectations for what kind of activity she will show as an MC.

MAMAMOO:

Meanwhile, MAMAMOO will hold their first world tour, MAMAMOO WORLD TOUR 'MY CON' (hereinafter 'MY CON'), starting with the Seoul concert held at Olympic Hall, Olympic Park, Songpa-gu, Seoul for 3 days from November 18th to 20th. MAMAMOO is a South Korean girl group formed by RBW (formerly WA Entertainment) in 2014, composed of four members: Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa. The group officially debuted with their single ‘Mr. Ambiguous’ on June 18, 2014. Their debut was considered by some critics as one of the best K-pop debuts of 2014. They are recognized for their retro, jazz, R&B concepts and their strong vocal performances.

Hwasa's solo activities:

In April 2018, Hwasa joined the cast of KBS reality television show Hyena on the Keyboard; the appearance spawned a collaboration with rapper Loco titled ‘Don't’. Hwasa took part in writing and composing the song and it topped the South Korean's Gaon Digital Chart. ‘Don't’ was later certified Platinum for 100 million streams in January 2019 and again for 2.5 million downloads in August 2019. In February 2019, Hwasa made her debut as a solo artist with the digital single, ‘Twit,’ which she participated in writing and composing.

The song was a commercial success, peaking atop the Gaon Digital Chart and scored a ‘Triple Crown’, topping the Gaon Digital, Gaon Download and Gaon Streaming charts. ‘Twit’ also peaked at number three on Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart for the week of March 2, 2019.

ALSO READ: Happy Xiaoting Day: How Kep1er’s alluring dancer took the world by storm with her ISAC performance

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the news? Let us know in the comments below.