MAMAMOO's Whee In to sign an exclusive contract with Jay Park's H1GHR Music? Find Out

MAMAMOO's Whee In officially departed from her agency RBW in June after her exclusive contract with the agency ended. RBW released an official statement confirming Wheein's departure from the label but confirmed that she will participate in group activities until December 2023. Now, it is reported that MAMAMOO‘s Whee In is in the final stages of discussions to join Jay Park‘s agency, H1GHR Music.

It is reported that Whee In has been carefully reviewing her options in joining a new agency, and deems Jay Park's H1GHR Music to be a good fit for her. For those unversed, H1GHR Music is an international hip hop and R&B record label founded by Korean American artist Jay Park and his long-time affiliate Cha Cha Malone in 2017 and houses some talented artists including Sik-K, pH-1, Woodie Gochild, HAON, Big Naughty and JAY B. Whee In has proven herself as an incredible vocalist who can tackle many genres with ease. She has also previously collaborated with H1GHR Music artists in 'TRASH' with pH-1 and 'EASY' with Sik-K.

In a fresh update, Whee In's representatives have denied reports of her discussing signing an exclusive contract with H1GHR Music. They confirmed that they have been receiving love calls from various agencies, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet. It is speculated that Whee In might just pull a 'JAY B' and announce the contract soon.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: MAMAMOO's Wheein officially departs from RBW, will continue her group activities with MAMAMOO

Do you think Whee In will join HIGHR Music? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.