MAMAMOO’s Wheein confirms her solo comeback in October

MAMAMOO's Wheein has officially announced her upcoming solo comeback slated for next month. She is currently immersed in the preparations for her highly-anticipated album.

MAMAMOO’s Wheein comeback

As reported by media outlets on September 14 KST, MAMAMOO's Whee In is gearing up for her solo comeback scheduled for October 12. This marks her return to the music scene after a hiatus of about a year and 5 months since she dropped her special birthday single D-Day in April. Furthermore, it will have been nearly one year and nine months since her last album release, which was her second compact album titled WHEE.

More about MAMAMOO

MAMAMOO consists of four members: Hwasa, Solar, Wheein, and Moonbyul. Moonbyul and Solar are currently under RBW Entertainment, MAMAMOO's original agency. Hwasa recently signed with PSY's P NATION but remains a part of MAMAMOO. On June 11, 2021, Wheein chose not to renew her exclusive contract with RBW but signed an agreement allowing her to continue promoting with MAMAMOO for at least two more years. On August 31, she signed an exclusive contract with Ravi's label, The L1ve.

Throughout this year, all MAMAMOO members have been active in various music projects. MAMAMOO+ released their unit album 'Two Rabbits' in August, and Hwasa recently released her new single I Love My Body on September 6. Hwasa also made a guest appearance on the YouTube channel Bam House on September 8, where BamBam from GOT7 revealed their special connection. They lived nearby for four and a half years and discovered they were in opposite apartments when they opened their doors, with only two or three flats per floor.

On September 1 at midnight KST, the MAMAMOO+ unit, consisting of Solar and Moonbyul, officially unveiled the dates and cities for their upcoming Asia tour, titled TWO RABBITS CODE.

The tour will commence with their first ever fan concerts in Seoul on September 16 and 17. Following this, MAMAMOO+ is set to perform for two nights in Osaka on October 8 and 9. The duo will continue their tour with fan concerts in Taipei on October 22, Singapore on November 15, Kuala Lumpur on November 17, Jakarta on November 18, Manila on December 17, and Hong Kong on December 20. Furthermore, MAMAMOO recently performed at the 2023 World Scout Jamboree K-pop Concert held at the Seoul World Cup Arena on August 11th at 7:00 PM KST.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Whee In opens up on the story of Make Me Happy, symbolism with butterflies & ‘Hospital Playlist’