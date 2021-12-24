MAMAMOO's Wheein to make a solo comeback with new album 'WHEE' on THIS date

MAMAMOO’s Wheein is gearing up for new solo music! On December 24, teaser images were revealed announcing Wheein’s return with her second mini-album 'WHEE.' 'WHEE' is set to be released on January 16 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

In the first teaser photo, Wheein is posing against a tree, wearing a blue polka dot dress, looking ethereal as she strikes a pose. The background is decorated with bubbles. In another teaser photo, Wheein looks gorgeous in a white outfit as light casts on her eyes, looking radiant against a yellow background. This will be Wheein’s first solo album in nine months since 'Redd' in April of this year and also her first since joining her new agency THE L1VE.

You can check out the photos below:

Meanwhile, Wheein's bandmate Moonbyul is all set to release her second mini-album '6equence' on January 19, 2022, at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). Moonbyul will be dropping two pre-release singles 'G999' featuring Mirani, which came out on December 13, and another featuring Seori due out on December 30 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

