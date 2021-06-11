MAMAMOO's Wheein officially departs from RBW, will continue her group activities with MAMAMOO

Wheein officially leaves the agency but will continue promoting as a member of the group. Read on to find out.

'Will she or will she not', after some intense speculation, we finally have an answer. RBW has confirmed that MAMAMOO’s Wheein will not be renewing his contract with the agency, although she will continue to promote with MAMAMOO for group activities. RBW released an official statement confirming Wheein's departure from the label but will participate in group activities until December 2023.

The gorgeous and talented girl group MAMAMOO recently made their comeback with mini-album WAW on June 2, 2021, with the powerful ballad title track Where Are We Now. MAMAMOO debuted in 2014 and made blockbusting hits with their heavy, talented vocals and catchy dance moves. However, the 'seven-year curse' struck its curse upon the group as Wheein has officially decided to leave the agency to pursue her solo dreams, however, she will continue participating in group activities until December 2023.

In their official statement, RBW stated that their exclusive contract with Wheein ends as of today, but all the members of MAMAMOO have unchanging affection for the group and Wheein will continue to partake in group activities, albums and concerts until December 2023. MAMAMOO is currently preparing for their summer concert and will present their best stage for their beloved fandom, MooMoo, so please shower love and encouragement on all four members of the group.

