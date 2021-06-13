MAMAMOO's Wheein pens down a heartfelt letter to MooMoos; Thanks former agency RBW for their kindness

MAMAMOO's Wheein posted a handwritten letter to fans after leaving RBW Entertainment. Read on to find out.

Goodbyes are hard, but a must, right? On June 12, RBW Entertainment confirmed that MAMAMOO’s Wheein will not be renewing her contract with the agency, although she will continue to promote with MAMAMOO for group activities. RBW released an official statement confirming Wheein's departure from the label but will participate in group activities until December 2023.

Shortly after that, Wheein penned a heartfelt letter to MooMoos, confirming her departure from RBW Entertainment. She thanked RBW Entertainment for their kindness and support and has only fond memories of being part of RBW Entertainment. She also expressed that she feels unfamiliar with her emotions since these emotions are new, however, she only has happy memories of her experience with RBW Entertainment and expressed her sincere gratitude to the agency.

She also thanked MAMAMOO's fans, MooMoos for being with her for the seven brightest years of her youth. She confirmed that she will work harder so that she can spend happier days with MooMoos and her members. Not just that, she promised to participate in many activities and repay her fans with good music! She assured MooMoos that all the four members of MAMAMOO will always be together for fans and will be grateful for the love and support fans shower upon them. She also asked fans to keep an eye on her solo activities too.

You can check out Wheein's letter below:

