MAMAMOO's Wheein is reportedly in talks to join Ravi's new label THE L1VE

Wheein is working on selecting a new agency! On August 9, it was reported that the MAMAMOO member Wheein is most likely to sign with Ravi's agency THE L1VE. In response to the reports, a source close to THE L1VE confirmed that they are positively discussing an exclusive contract with MAMAMOO's Wheein. Wheein left RBW in June and has been actively looking for a new agency since.

THE L1VE is a new label founded by VIXX’s Ravi, and Ailee recently became the first artist to sign with the label. Unlike Ravi's hip hop label GROOVL1N, THE L1VE plans to host and support artists of various genres, from hip hop and R&B to vocalists. THEL1VE has since stated that they had held positive discussions with Wheein, but nothing has been finalised. Previously, it was reported she was in talks with Jay Park's H1GHR MUSIC, however, her representatives denied the claim.

Meanwhile, MAMAMOO will host their first-ever online concert 'WAW', held on August 28, Saturday at 7 pm KST. Indian MooMoos, please note the timing for you is 3:30 pm IST! Ticket reservations for MAMAMOO's 1st online concert 'WAW' will be made available through OLLEH TV, Seezn, and Interpark, on August 17.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: MAMAMOO's Whee In to sign an exclusive contract with Jay Park's H1GHR Music? Find Out

What are your thoughts on this? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.