MAMAMOO's Wheein shares happy vibes with energetic In The Mood Comeback MV

Wheein of MAMAMOO released her music video for In The Mood on October 12 at 6PM KST, which is the title track of her first full-length album, IN the mood. This dual release marks a significant milestone in Wheein's career, offering fans not only the soulful title track but also a comprehensive showcase of her musical versatility. The visually engaging music video complements the sonic experience, creating an immersive journey for fans worldwide.

Wheein releases In The Mood

In The Mood presents a captivating fusion of medium pop with infused R&B vibes, showcasing MAMAMOO's Wheein's versatile artistry. As the title track of her debut full album, the song delves into Wheein's identity as an artist, highlighting her talent and versatility. The music video complements the upbeat vibe, featuring scenes of Wheein taking a scenic drive under the sun, evolving her style in the process. Amidst party scenes, she begins dancing only when alone in her room with headphones, and later, she takes to the open road and a car park for joyful, carefree dancing. The lyrics, echoing sentiments of always in the mood, radiate a positive energy, leading to the final scene where Wheein sits atop her convertible's seats, watching the video on a projection screen against a cityscape backdrop. The overall narrative exudes happiness and celebrates the discovery of joy within oneself.

Watch the music video here-

IN The Mood album

In The Mood marks Wheein's debut full-length album, featuring a collection of 11 tracks. Hwasa, her MAMAMOO bandmate, makes a special appearance on 17, while rapper Haon lends his talents to Bite Me. A notable aspect of the album is Wheein's lyrical contribution to the closing track, Here I Am. This release is the second installment in her identity two-part series, following her second mini album, WHEE, unveiled last year. The album explores the multifaceted narrative of Wheein's identity, adding depth to her musical journey.

Notably, the story film released in anticipation of IN the mood provides a poetic glimpse into the album's thematic essence. Opening with a sunset beach stroll, Wheein's narration reflects on the profound aspects of existence. She says “The beginning of existence. Creating something out of nothing. Making the impossible possible. Navigating through imperfection to seek perfection. A subject surpassing the limits of mistakes and fears.

“Questioning the reason and purpose of existence. Yearning for tomorrow beyond today, groping through yesterday. A shining possessor of the unique essence with ethical judgment.” This lays out the concept of the album, giving it a depth and a cinematic feel. This album marks Wheein's first comeback in approximately a year and six months since the release of her special single in April of the previous year.

Watch the story film here-

