MAMAMOO’s Wheein sustains eye injury during concert; Agency updates fans

In response, her agency THE L1VE released a notice to keep the fans updated. They confirmed the injury and notified that the artist is currently resting after receiving proper treatment. Here is the full notice.

On September 24, MAMAMOO ’s four members took to the stage to perform for their fans in light of the Incheon Airport Sky Festival. As is the norm with festivals, the performance included fireworks blowing up to hype the stage. During one of the dances, it was MAMAMOO member Wheein who suffered the shorter end of the stick as she sustained an injury to her eyes when the fireworks set off due to the residual dust. She was immediately excused from the performance and stayed absent during the rest of the show.

“Hello, this is THE L1VE.

Today, our artist Wheein complained of pain in her eye due to residue of a stage effect device while completing her activities. Therefore, immediately after the incident occurred, she visited the hospital and received a precise ophthalmic treatment. According to the examination results, she received the diagnosis of a cornea wound from a foreign substance.

Currently, she is receiving appropriate treatment and medicine and is in a stable condition. If there is a change in her future schedule, we will announce it in a separate notice.

We ask for your understanding for the late night notice but we wanted to quickly update MooMoo [MAMAMOO’s fan club] who must have been surprised at the news about Wheein today. We would like to express our apologies for causing concern to the MooMoos who always show support for Wheein, due to this unintentional accident.

In the future, we will proceed with the schedule considering the artist's health as the top priority for Wheein's full recovery.

Thank you.”

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Whee In opens up on the story of Make Me Happy, symbolism with butterflies & ‘Hospital Playlist’