MAMAMOO's Wheein's solo album 'WHEE' tops iTunes album charts in THESE many countries

On January 16 KST, MAMAMOO's Wheein released her long-awaited mini-album 'WHEE' alongside the title track 'Make Me Happy' accompanied by the music video. The six-track record album immediately entered various iTunes charts worldwide, it landed at number 3 on the worldwide iTunes album charts.

'WHEE' ties Wheein's debut album 'Redd' as the highest-charting entry on the chart. The album also debuted at number 16 on the European iTunes album chart. 'WHEE' has topped the iTunes album charts in 18 different countries including Thailand, Taiwan, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Philippines, Mexico, and more, breaking her own record, held by her debut album 'Redd' which had peaked in 15 countries.

Not just that, lead single 'Make Me Happy' successfully topped iTunes song charts in 10 different countries including Saudi Arabia, Philippines, Malaysia, Bahrain, Singapore, Indonesia, and more. Wheein worked with some amazing artists including RAVI, the founder and head of GROOVL1N and THE L1VE LABEL, who helped with the composition and lyrics of a few of the tracks on 'WHEE'. Congratulations Wheein!

