MAMAMOO's Wheein's surpasses the personal record for first week sales with her 2nd EP 'WHEE'

On January 24 KST, Hanteo Chart announced that MAMAMOO's Wheein's second mini-album called 'WHEE' had set a new record in terms of first-week sales. According to Hanteo Chart, Wheein's 'WHEE', which was originally released back on January 16, had sold more than 63,900 album copies in its first week of being released from January 16 to 23.

Her mini-album 'WHEE' is her first comeback since her album 'Redd' this past April and her first-ever release since signing with her new label THE L1VE. Not just, Wheein had sold around 14,500 more album copies in her first week of the album release as compared to her previous and first mini-album 'Redd', which sold more than 49,300 album copies in the week of its release back in April 2021. Additionally, 'WHEE' also marks the top-performing album among all of Wheein's past album releases. In fact, 'WHEE' broke the sales record of 'Redd' within just three days of its release!

Previously, Wheein's six-track record album 'WHEE' entered various iTunes charts worldwide, landing at number 3 on the worldwide iTunes album charts! 'WHEE' ties Wheein's debut album 'Redd' as the highest-charting entry on the chart. The album also debuted at number 16 on the European iTunes album chart. 'WHEE' has topped the iTunes album charts in 18 different countries, breaking her own record, held by her debut album 'Redd' which had peaked in 15 countries.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: MAMAMOO’s Hwasa cheers on best friend Wheein through a sweet message

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.