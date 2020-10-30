The Mandalorian Chapter 9 Review: Din Djarin and The Kid's latest adventure starts off on a 'beastly' note

The Mandalorian Chapter 9 Review: *SPOILERS ALERT* The stakes are already high from the get-go for Din Djarin and The Kid in Season 2 as they land on Tatooine and have to fight off a krayt dragon.

The Mandalorian Chapter 9

The Mandalorian Chapter 9 Cast: Pedro Pascal, Timothy Olyphant

The Mandalorian Director: Jon Favreau

It's time to forget about your troubles on Earth and embark to a galaxy far, far away as everyone's favourite gun-slinging bounty hunter and his adopted 50-year-old kid of a munchkin are back with The Mandalorian Season 2. Just a few hours back, Chapter 9 The Marshal of the Star Wars spin-off series was made available on Disney+ Hotstar Premium and fans are gobbling up on the plenty of easter eggs spread across the 51-minute episode.

*SPOILERS ALERT* It's quite impossible for me to not unveil any spoilers at all so please caution before you continue to browse. Season 2 kickstarted on a really high note from the get-go as you're made sure that Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) considers his mission; from Season 1's finale, to reunite The Kid to his kind very seriously. His wrestling ring adventures with Gor Koresh (John Leguizamo), as seen in the trailer, leads him to Tatooine (Anakin and Luke Skywalker's home planet) in search for another Mandalorian to help him on his journey to track down The Kid's kind. However, while he does encounter The Marshal, said to be a Mandalorian, he finds out that it's Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant) simply dressed in the armour he bought off some Jawas.

Vanth agrees to return back the armour if The Mandalorian can help him fight off a crayt dragon terrorising his village. This leads to the villagers being forced to align with their sworn enemies, the Tusken Raiders to fight off the dragon that could give Daenerys Targaryen's babies, a run for their money.

It's always a delight to see Pedro in pretty much any project, given his charming screen presence, and the way he lets his body movements do all the talking with that rugged accent is the reason why The Mandalorian is as appealing an anti-hero as he is. And as expected, I still couldn't stop cooing over Baby Yoda, who doesn't have much screen time in the first episode but still leaves you with a smile every time he hides away in his pod. We're expecting his powers to come in handy later on as The Mandalorian embarks on more treacherous adventures. As Vanth, Timothy packs a punch as the perfect cowboy sidekick to The Mandalorian while adding in a few laughs with witty one-liners. It won't be surprising if Cobb and The Din cross paths again in the upcoming episodes.

The highlight of The Mandalorian Chapter 9 had to be the big fight sequence at the end between the crayt dragon and everyone else which felt power-packed as I realised it was only the first episode. The blend between the fight choreography, VFX and cinematography was fine-tuned and would have been a delight to watch in the big screen. Speaking of the easter eggs, the biggest 'Ah!' moment came towards the end as The Mandalorian bid goodbye to see someone lurking in the shadows; none other than Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison). Will he be an ally or enemy to The Mandalorian? We'll have to wait to find out.

Whenever you have to succeed a hit project like The Mandalorian with a new season, everyone has that moment of doubt of whether it will stick the landing or crash land to oblivion. However, at least judging by Season 2, the makers of The Mandalorian are striking a balance between new tales with the nostalgia background of Star Wars' rich history to give us an unforgettable character embarking on memorable adventures, one chapter at a time. Hopefully, they don't rely on the past way more than necessary!

