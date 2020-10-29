The Mandalorian Season 2: Here’s what you can expect from the Emmy nominated Star Wars sensation; Watch

The award-winning series is returning with a new galaxy of adventure on October 30 on Disney+ Hotstar Premium. Scroll down to read what you can expect.

The Mandalorian Season 2 premiere is upon us and it awaits the next chapter for Mando and The Child aka Baby Yoda. For the unversed, the first season followed the bounty hunter Din Djarin, an orphan raised by Mandalorian warriors, as he hopscotched across the galaxy while protecting a mysterious, soup-sipping Child from the clutches of Galactic Empire governor-turned-warlord Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito). The season concluded with Mando embarking on a search for the Child’s own kind, and Gideon was revealed to possess the mysterious ancient black-bladed weapon the Darksaber.

Fans can now expect the Outer Rim to get a lot more crowded in season 2. While Disney has not confirmed any new cast members or their characters, this season of the Star Wars show will see seasoned stars like Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers, Gina Carano and Baby Yoda return to the show. The directors’ line-up this time around includes Carl Weathers who plays Greef Karga on the show.

Check out the show’s season 1 recap here:

In an interview with EW in September, Jon Favreau, who also helped launch the Marvel Cinematic Universe with 2008’s Iron Man, said: “The new season is about introducing a larger story in the world.” “The stories become less isolated, yet each episode has its own flavour, and hopefully we’re bringing a lot more scope to the show.”

Check out the show’s season 2 trailer here:

He also stated that in the upcoming season: “Everything gets bigger, the stakes get higher, but also the personal story between the Child and the Mandalorian develops in a way I think people will enjoy.” And while the first season’s episodes very strictly focused on Mando, season 2 will add new storytelling angles. “As we introduce other characters, there are opportunities to follow different storylines,” Favreau said. “The world was really captivated by Game of Thrones and how that evolved as the characters followed different storylines — that's very appealing to me as an audience member.”

The Mandalorian Season 2 premieres Friday, October 30 on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

