Manhunt: The Crown star Tobias Menzies to play Abraham Lincoln's war secretary in upcoming limited series

The hunt for John Wilkes Booth after he assassinated President Lincoln is being turned into an Apple TV+ mini-series starring Tobias Menzies. Part historical fiction, part conspiracy thriller, "Manhunt" will transport audiences to the aftermath of the first American presidential assassination and the struggle to preserve and protect the ideals that served as the foundation of Lincoln's Reconstruction plans.

The series emphasises Black historical people whose lives were entangled with Booth's escape, pursuit, and later high-crime inquiry, such as Mary Simms, a former slave of the doctor who treated Booth's wounded and provided him with safe refuge after his crime. Beletsky serves as showrunner and executive producer on the project, her debut as a creator and the result of her newly renewed overall agreement with Apple. Apple Studios, Lionsgate, POV Entertainment, Walden Media, and 3 Arts Entertainment all produce the show in-house.

Layne Eskridge, Swanson, Michael Rotenberg, Richard Abate, Frank Smith, and Naia Cucukov are among the executive producers. Carl Franklin (Mindhunter, Devil in a Blue Dress) will direct and produce the film.

Interestingly, Tobias Menzies is set to play Edwin Stanton, Lincoln's buddy and war secretary. The quest is said to have driven Stanton nearly insane. Menzies, who won an Emmy for his performance as Prince Philip in Netflix's The Crown, has also been in Starz's Outlander, HBO's Game of Thrones, and AMC's The Terror. Meanwhile, in 2017, Beletsky was nominated for an Emmy in the best limited series category for her work on the FX series "Fargo." She has also appeared in series such as "The Leftovers," "Parenthood," and "I Am the Night."