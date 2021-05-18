Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni's The Family Man Season 2 trailer to release TOMORROW

The most awaited web show The Family 2 trailer will release tomorrow. The makers announced it on Twitter. They had already released the teaser of the show in January. And since then fans had been waiting with bated breath for the trailer. The web show stars Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, Sharad Kelkar among others. The show has been in news ever since its announcement and the biggest highlight has been South star Samantha. She is making her Hindi web series debut with this show. The show will be releasing in June 2021.

Sharing the news, the lead actor wrote, “Our excitement level is 11/10 Yours? #TheFamilyManOnPrime..Summer is here, and so is #TheFamilyManOnPrime. Trailer out tomorrow.” Earlier, in the teaser, we had seen a small glimpse of the South star Samantha Akkineni. The teaser showed the lead actor is missing and everyone is trying to find him. The first season garnered appreciation from the audience. The first release date of the show was February 12 but it was postponed later. Recently, directors Raj & DK had released an official statement revealing that the show will now release in the Summer of this year.

The Family Man is an edgy, action-drama series, which tells the story of a middle-class man, Srikant Tiwari, who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency. The series explores Srikant's tight-rope walk as he struggles to strike a balance between his secretive, low-paying, high-pressure, high-stakes job and being a husband and a father. This is a story of a middle-class guy who is a world-class spy.