Manoj Bajpayee celebrates as The Family Man becomes the 4th most popular show in the world; DEETS inside

Raj and DK's The Family Man has hit another milestone in the IMDb charts, under the Most Popular TV Shows section. Check out the details.

The second season of director duo Raj and DK’s web series The Family Man was recently released on Amazon Prime Video. The series has created a lot of hype and fans have flooded social media with memes. Needless to say, the OTT show has been making headlines for all the right reasons. In an interview with Firstpost, the makers of the show had opened up about having an idea for the show’s third season. Raj said, “We have the world in place, we have the concept, we have an idea, and the foundation to some extent.”

Now, The Family Man has hit another milestone in the IMDb charts. Under the Most Popular TV Shows area on the website, the show is number 4 on the list. Celebrating the same, the show’s lead actor Manoj Bajpayee took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of the list. In the list, we can see that the Spy fiction show has placed 4th, right after some of the popular OTT shows, Loki, Sweet Tooth, and Mare of Easttown.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the response on The Family Man 2 has been overwhelming and Manoj Bajpayee spoke about the show’s success in a recent chat with Hindustan Times. The actor explained that while they knew they had a ‘very good’ product in hand, they hadn’t imagined the kind of love and support they would receive. “Social media reactions are a testimony to it, so it is not something we can be blamed for — there’s no overhyping or exaggeration,” he said.

Also Read| Raj & DK open up on The Family Man season 3; Say ‘We have the concept, we have an idea’

Credits :Manoj Bajpayee Instagram

Share your comment ×