Manoj Bajpayee on The Family Man 2’s response: I'm ecstatic that people have started demanding season 3

The Family Man 2 star Manoj Bajpayee opened up about the response of the action thriller's viewers and revealed plans for a possible third season. Check out the details.

The second installment of Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s popular web series The Family Man has been receiving a lot of attention. Fans of the action thriller had been hyped about the show’s release and now it’s finally out. Amazon Prime Video’s series stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role as Srikant Tiwari, an intelligence officer attempting to create a balance in his personal and professional life. Now, in a recent interview, the actor has opened up about his thoughts on the show’s response.

In a chat with PTI, Manoj Bajpayee said fans of the series have started "demanding" a third season shortly after the release of its second part. Amid the chat, the actor spoke about a possible season 3 and shared his views on the same. He revealed that he would be happy if the makers of the show decided to go forward with another season. “I will be very happy if Amazon and Raj and DK decide to do a season three but before that, the writing has to be complete. All the formalities need to be finished,” he told the outlet and added, “I'm ecstatic that people have started demanding season three.”

During the chat, the actor also said that he is unaware of what season three would include as he is waiting for the script to come. Apart from the lead actor, the show also stars a wide range of talented actors including Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sunny Hinduja, Shahab Ali, Ashlesha Thakur, and Vedant Sinha.

Credits :PTI

