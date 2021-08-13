Manoj Bajpayee on The Family Man 2: We were worried about the protest coming from a different part of country

With the advent of OTT platforms, the landscape of story-telling on screen has changed a great deal. Writers and directors are now focusing on unique scripts that go to a range of talented actors, and consequently, bring out diverse and stories that might not have seen the light of day some five years back. In recent years, various Indian web series have garnered popularity, praise, and critical acclaim as well. ‘The Family Man’ season 2 is one such series.

Recently, Manoj Bajpayee, who played the protagonist of the Raj and DK web series, ‘The Family Man’ season 1 and 2, shared his thoughts on OTT platforms and his worries about his own series. Speaking with Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express Group, and film critic Shubhra Gupta, during an online Adda hosted by the Indian Express Group, Bajpayee said that the OTT platforms are a far more democratic space, where talent is thriving. “The system that is based on Friday releases has lost out. You see their desperation and anxiety but they are also trying to tweak themselves to be a part of this new situation,” the actor said.

Manoj was also asked if the Amazon Prime video’s ‘Tandav’ controversy affect his show’s release. To this he said, “The Family Man season 2 was complete and was ready for release when the Tandav episode happened. Did you ever feel in The Family Man that it is censored? If at all we were worried, it was about the protest that was coming from a different part of the country. But we were very confident that once people saw the show, they would understand that it is about them. Raj and DK and the writers put all the sides of debates in the script for people to decide. That’s a great way to put all the arguments in the script.”

Apart from The Family Man 2, the actor was recently seen in the ZEE5 thriller ‘Dial 100’ alongside Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar.

