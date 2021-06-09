Manoj Bajpayee left in splits over banter about The Family Man 2’s Srikant Tiwari between OTT platforms

Manoj Bajpayee is a phenomenal actor and someone who gets along with all. Recently, he laughed it off when a tweet referred to him as his ‘The Family Man 2’ character, Srikant Tiwari.

‘The Family Man 2’ has been making headlines since its release. Manoj Bajpayee is currently the centre of attention as viewers are loving his character, Srikant. The season 2 of ‘The Family Man’ received tremendous response from the audience for which Manoj Bajpayee expressed his gratitude to everyone on his Instagram handle. Manoj Bajpayee has been a critically acclaimed actor in the nation and few of his notable works are the gangster hit film ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Aiyaary’, ‘Bhonsle’, and many more.

‘Ray’ is going to be a production of Netflix for which they tweeted “@BajpayeeManoj coming to a Netflix series! We love that you're a part of this family, man” taking a funny dig at ‘The Family Man’. To which Amazon Prime that has produced Manoj Bajpayee’s web series tweeted, “Srikant, job badalne mein bada drastic change hua hoga na?” in his response Manoj said “Hahahahaha that’s top class banter !! Job nahi role badla hai !!!” to the tweet referring to him by his character name from ‘The Family Man’.

Take a look at Manoj Bajpayee and OTT platform’s tweets-

Hahahahaha that’s top class banter !! Job nahi role badla hai !!! — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) June 9, 2021

Meanwhile, the hype is still going on for ‘The Family Man 2’ that has an interesting plot. Fans are already demanding a season 3 for which Manoj said, “I will be very happy if Amazon and Raj and DK decide to do a season three but before that, the writing has to be complete. All the formalities need to be finished, I'm ecstatic that people have started demanding season three.”

On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee will be playing yet another interesting role in an upcoming web anthology ‘Ray’. It also stars Ali Fazal, Kay Kay Menon, Harshvardhan Kapoor.

