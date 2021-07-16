Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta starrer thriller film ‘Dail 100’ all set to change lives in August; Details inside

Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta, Sakshi Tanwar’s gripping web thriller Dial 100 has finally got a release date. An OTT platform announced the news via Instagram leaving fans curious. Here’s everything that you need to know about Dial 100’s release.

It was back in December when producer Siddharth Malhotra announced his upcoming film Dial 100 via Instagram. Now, the movie is finally gearing up for its release in August this year. The news was confirmed by OTT platform ZEE5 on Friday, July 16. Set to be a thriller, the film is helmed by director Rensil D'Silva featuring Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta, and Sakshi Tanwar in pivotal roles.

Bankrolled by Sony Pictures, the film revolves around various facets of relationships that people share. In the announcement post, the makers of the film articulated, “Get ready to witness a gripping thriller about one call and one night that will change lives forever. Watch Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta, Sakshi Tanwarin the thrilling experience of #Dial100, releasing this August." The release announcement was also shared alongside an intense motion poster featuring a revolver hovering over the fierce looks of Neena Gupta and Manoj Bajpayee.

Previously, while talking about the film, producer Siddharth Malhotra wrote on Instagram, “This film is very special as the emotions attached from my end to tell this story are of friendship, trust and togetherness..everyone who has joint us on this journey are very dear to me and those who are new have become dear...it’s a story that is so relevant and must be told”. Written by Ren and Niranjan Iyengar, Dial 100 promises to be full of suspense based on one call.

