Manoj Bajpayee overwhelmed with success of The Family Man 2: One can’t imagine this kind of love & reception

As The Family Man 2 has been receiving a lot of appreciation from the audience, here’s what Manoj Bajpayee has to say about the success of the espionage action thriller.

After the stupendous success of The Family Man, Raj & DK’s The Family Man 2 has been among the most awaited series of the year. Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani and Samantha Akkineni in the lead, the espionage action thriller had released on the OTT platform early this year and it has opened to rave reviews from the audience. Needless to say, the entire team of The Family Man 2 is overwhelmed with the success of the web series.

Recently, Manoj got candid about the success of the web series and said that while they knew about having a good product and that people will be satisfied, no one imagined this kind of response. During his interaction with Hindustan Times, the National Award Winning actor stated, “Yes, we knew, we had a very good product in hand, but even then, one can’t imagine this kind of love, and reception. Social media reactions are a testimony to it, so it is not something we can be blamed for — there’s no over hyping or exaggeration.” He also emphasised that the team made a pan India show as they love every culture in the country.

“All of us are very responsible people. We love each and every culture of this country, that’s why it’s a truly pan-Indian show. There’s no politics here,” he added. Interestingly, The Family Man 2 also marks Samantha’s much talked about debut in Hindi OTT and not just the fans but the entire cast has been heaping praises for the South superstar.

