Manoj Bajpayee reacts to The Family Man 2 controversy: Show tells you how proud creators are of Tamil culture

The Family Man 2 star Manoj Bajpayee has responded to the controversy the show is facing and urged Tamil viewers to watch the show. Take a look.

Raj & DK’s The Family Man 2 has been under fire since the upcoming web show’s trailer was released. While people were excited about the popular show’s new season, others were not happy with the way Tamilians were portrayed in the show. As a result, netizens denounced the show and its makers on social media. The show, which stars Samantha Akkineni and Manoj Bajpayee in lead roles, received backlash online. Now, Manoj Bajpayee in a chat with Bollywood Hungama opened up about the controversy.

During the chat, the actor talked about how most of the ‘leaders’ for the show are Tamilians. He then named the show’s makers Raj & DK, Samantha, Priyamani, and the show’s writer Suman Kumar and added that they have done everything possible to show their respect for the Tamil culture. “Who can be a better person to safeguard the interests of Tamil people and Tamil friends and Tamil viewers? I don’t think anyone can be better than them,” he continued. The actor urged Tamil viewers to watch the show and assured them that they’d feel proud of the show after watching it as it believes in diversity.

Manoj Bajpayee also encouraged viewers to give the show a chance and said that the first season recognized the talents of a number of Malayali actors. He added that with the new season, several Tamil actors would tell a good story. “It tells you how proud the show and the creators are of the Tamil culture and Tamil sensibilities,” he concluded.

