Manoj Bajpayee reveals the best part about The Family Man 2; Says ‘We should treat all seasons differently’

Manoj Bajpayee is quite excited about The Family Man season 2 which will also star Priyamani and Samantha Akkineni in the lead.

Manoj Bajpayee won a million hearts when he played the lead role in Raj & DK’s The Family Man which was released in 2019. And while the series had garnered a lot of appreciation from audience and critics, the actor is once again making headlines as the team is all set to return with the sequel of this popular espionage action thriller. Yes! The Family Man season 2 is all set to be released on June 14 this year. In fact, the makers have released an intriguing trailer of the series and it has opened to rave response.

Interestingly, ever since the trailer has been out, there have been speculations about how the second season will be different from first season. However, during an interview with Bollywood Hungama stated that the first season has no impact on the second season of the series and called it the best thing about The Family Man 2. “You know the best thing about season 2 that it was like the entire bible was ready by the time. And by the time season 1 started streaming, we were already shooting in Chennai. So, there was no, in that way, major impact on season 2 of season 1. Somewhere, my mind as a creative person was actually doing the math in my own mind that if your season 2 is ready without any impact and effect of the first one and it is away from the influence of the first one, then maybe you stay true to the story or not try to alter or change anything or try to impress anyone because you've done the same in the first season,” he was quoted saying.

Manoj further stated, “I think we should always consciously just follow the story. We should treat all the season very different. We can't be carrying the same baggage onto the next one. We can't. If we do that we’ll eventually fail because when the audience is watching it, they are watching it whatever you are showing it to them and if your intention is not pure, then it never succeeds. If you are listening to a story, they'll listen to you, they'll watch you and if you are trying to replicate yourself they will immediately catch you. I think this is a great learning that I have had when we were shooting for season 2, while the season 1 was started streaming.”

Apart from Manoj, The Family Man 2 will also feature Priyamani and Samantha Akkineni in the lead. The series will mark Samantha’s Bollywood debut and she is quite excited to share the screen with Manoj.

Credits :Bollywood Hungama

