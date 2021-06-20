Manoj Bajpayee says 'too many' characters like Chellam sir in his life; Reveals The Family Man connection

In a latest interview, Manoj Bajpayee revealed who is his real life Chellam sir. Read on to find out The Family Man connection.

Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man 2 impressed netizens and gave them a brand new show to binge watch. The second season turned out to be a hit and made headlines for several reasons. One such reason was one of the characters named Chellam Sir which won the hearts and even triggered a meme fest on social media.

The beloved character became one of the biggest highlights of season two. For the unversed, Manoj Bajpayee's character Srikant Tiwari often turns to advice to Chellam sir for solution when he finds himself in a tough situation. Now, in a new interview, Bajpayee revealed who is his real life Chellam sir.

Speaking to SpotBoyE, Bajpayee said, "So in my life there too many (characters like Chellam sir), for all the films and anything, you know, there are directors who I love and admire like, Neeraj Pandey or Abhishek Chaubey or Raj & DK or Anurag Kashyap all of these people I always call them."

He added that there is, however, one Family Man director which fits the bill. "But one of the three directors - Suparn Verma - of The Family Man, he can be a Chellam Sir. He is somebody who has answers for everything, so I call him any time," Bajpayee added.

Chellam sir is played by actor Uday Mahesh, who was ecstatic about the heartwarming response he received for his character. When asked if he would welcome a spin-off on his character, Uday Mahesh told PTI, "If I get an offer like that, I would definitely love to do it. Even for Family Man 3, if they'll call me, I'll be up for it."

ALSO READ: The Family Man 2: Raj Nidimoru REVEALS Uday Mahesh was not first choice for Chellam Sir: We cast another actor

Credits :SpotBoyE

Share your comment ×