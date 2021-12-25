Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man 2 to Sushmita Sen's Aarya 2, we bring you 5 Best Hindi web shows of 2021

The Covid-19 pandemic had left all of us with very limited sources of entertainment during the lockdown. Restricted in the four walls of our houses, there was nothing much for us to do. And that is the time when almost everyone shifted their focus and attention towards the OTT platforms and started watching web series. Well, these shows got all-new importance and the audience base increased. We have come across several amazing content on the OTT platform this year and it becomes really difficult for us to pick the top 5 out of the plethora of content. Still here is our pick of the top 5 best web shows of 2021.

The Family Man 2

The Manoj Bajpayee starrer was a hit when the first season of the show was released. It instantly hit the right chords of the netizens and everyone loved the performance of the actor. The storyline, the dialogues and the plot everything made it a hit series. In the second season, Samantha Ruth Prabhu outshined and became a household name. The makers pushed their execution to the next level in this sophomore season.

Aspirants

One of the shows that unexpectedly turned out to become quite popular amongst the masses was TVF’s Aspirants. This show was all about friendship and the UPSC exam preparations and what one goes through while appearing for the same. The relatability and simplicity of the show won several hearts.

Aarya 2

Sushmita Sen made a powerful comeback with Aarya season 1. After the successful season 1, all eyes were on season 2 of the show. Be it Sushmita’s performance or the intriguing plotline, everything got fans hooked on to the show and it had to be on our list of the top 5 best web shows of 2021.

Tabbar

Tabbar is one of the biggest surprises of the year. The show features Pavan Malhotra, Supriya Pathak in pivotal roles. It is a story of a middle-class family that finds itself in a wrong situation and then what follows is a struggle to go to any extent to save each other.

Gullak 2

A cute and simple tale of a middle-class family won hearts with its season 1. The family entertainer returned for a second season and offered some of the most wholesome moments we have seen on television this past year. Bringing the early 199s alive, Gullak 2 would definitely bring a smile to your face.

