Manon to miss KATSEYE’s debut Coachella performance, members say: ‘Want to give her all the space’

Amid chatter of Manon possibly leaving KATSEYE to go solo and discussions of her being kicked out by the management team, the girl group appeared for a chat on the Zane Lowe radio show to talk about their upcoming Coachella performance. They sent their support to their fellow member amid her hiatus from team activities and emphasized how their success has been built with everyone’s help.

KATSEYE gears up for Coachella 2026 sans Manon

Previously, a report from The Korea Herald claimed that Manon’s absence at the upcoming Coachella performance of the girls was confirmed. They quoted insiders for the same and shared that the singer will continue to be on hiatus for the time being. On being asked about their fellow teammate’s status, the team shared, “Manon has been on hiatus, and we love her so much! We know she’s doing well, and she got to talk to the fans about it. We’re just really excited and rooting for all of us and each other.”

They added how it’s all about doing what’s best for each person, and that includes Manon, “You know, we’ve gotten through so much together, so at the end of the day, we all just want each other to win, be okay, and feel good.”

Sending their direct support, the girls said, “She’s our sister forever, and we love her so much! We built this together, so we want to give her all the space, whatever she needs.”

Meanwhile, KATSEYE will take to the stage at the upcoming Coachella on April 10 and 17, being handed the opening day’s coveted evening spot. They were earlier seen practising Golden from KPop Demon Hunters for their performance.

The six-piece earned their first nominations at the Grammys earlier this year, and although they walked away empty-handed, it marked a major milestone in the girls’ musical career.

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