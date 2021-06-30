The Many Saints of Newark trailer: Take a first look at the young Tony Soprano in the prequel storyline; WATCH

The Sopranos prequel film is written by the show creator David Chase and directed by Alan Taylor.

The Sopranos is one of the most beloved television series to have come out in the last few decades. The show about gangs and mafia was dealt with in a rather humane way with little to no caricature. Warner Bros. on Tuesday released the trailer of ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ which reveals the rise of young Tony Soprano in the prequel storyline. The trailer starts by showing Tony’s high school days where one of his teachers predicts that he will be a very powerful man one day. Tony does become a mighty powerful figure of authority as is shown in the show ‘The Sopranos’.

The official synopsis of the upcoming film reads, “Young Anthony Soprano is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark’s history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family’s hold over the increasingly race-torn city. Caught up in the changing times is the uncle he idolizes, Dickie Moltisanti, who struggles to manage both his professional and personal responsibilities—and whose influence over his impressionable nephew will help make the teenager into the all-powerful mob boss we’ll later come to know: Tony Soprano.”

The screenplay of the film is written by Lawrence Konner & David Chase who served as the creator, writer, and producer on ‘The Sopranos’. Alan Taylor, who previously won an Emmy for his directing work on the show is helming the film. The Sopranos had a glorious run on television as it lasted for six seasons between 1999 to 2007 for a total of 86 episodes. The Many Saints of Newark will release in the theaters alongside HBO Max on October 1, 2021.

