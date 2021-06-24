MapleStory’s veteran player BTS’ Jin announced as judge for First Character Design Awards

Know more about MapleStory's Golden Hand Design contest and Jin's long history with the game here!

One thing BTS’ oldest member, Jin is known for, is flexing his knowledge on the online multiplayer role-playing game MapleStory. It is an adventure game where people can defeat monsters and upgrade their characters’ skills and abilities. ARMYs know from the start how big a fan (and a veteran) Jin is when it comes to the game. Even more so during the BTS X MapleStory series, where Jin went all out with his inner fanboy personality!

MapleStory recently announced their first-ever Golden Hand Character Design contest and while the lineup consists of famous people, fans found something exciting! BTS’ Jin was listed as one of the judges for the contest, with his full name and his TinyTan character’s photo! The contest is open for anyone who is a MapleStory user with a character above level 101. There will be different categories to focus on such as hair, costume, set, pets and more, that the judges will take a close look at. From the first round, 50 users will advance to the final round.

As per the announcement, Jin’s specialisations are noted as:

- Maple warrior, Kim Seokjin

- 18 years of experience in the game

- Experience using Black Swan set

- Worldwide Handsome

For the way he will be judging the contest, he said, “I will do my best to select work that is as cute and beautiful as my beautiful face.”

Jin went from being one of the most loyal MAPLESTORY player to now being a judge for MAPLESTORY character designing... I'm so happy for him MAPLESTORY JUDGE JIN

pic.twitter.com/g7o7xURmNe — Apple Jinnie is Everything (@tinybestboyKSJ) June 24, 2021

Submissions for the First Character Design content start from July 8 to July 21 and the winner will be announced on September 1, 2021.

However, this isn’t the first time BTS’ Jin had a close encounter and collaborated with his long-time favourite game, MapleStory. The group also worked with the game before to release limited edition special items and even characters based on the seven members. The special items included an ARMY Bomb (their lightstick) and Black Swan sets, designed by the members themselves.

MapleStory desktop isn’t available in India. However, Indian users can play MapleStory M, the game’s mobile version.

For more updates, stay tuned with Hallyutalk and Pinkvilla.

Who is the eldest member in BTS? Kim Seokjin, aka Jin, is the eldest member in BTS. His position in the group is of a vocalist and a visual. Since when has BTS' Jin been playing MapleStory? During one of their reality shows, Jin shared that he been playing MapleStory since he was 12 years old.

Credits :BigHit Music

Share your comment ×