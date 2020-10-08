Marc Maron DEMANDS Netflix to turn cancelled show Glow into a film: Give the cast a chance to finish the story

Marc Maron is opening up about the recent cancellation of Glow on Netflix. The 57-year-old actor, who played Sam Sylvia in the series with Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin, took to his Instagram Story (via) telling the streaming giant to think about a movie to close out the series instead of leaving them open-ended storylines hanging.

“Let us wrap it up in a two-hour Netflix movie. Give the showrunners and the cast and the writers the chance to finish the story in a movie, right? Then it’s all fine,” he shared. “That would take the financial pressure off and the writers could play it out, we could shoot it out.” Marc went on, “The thing about shooting a movie is that when you have the whole shooting script you can be economical about your shooting. I think they could do it in less time than it would take to shoot the show.”

He also spoke about the reasons behind the cancellation of the hit show, which Netflix said was due to the pandemic. “The reason I was given from the showrunners was basically a financial one in that they didn’t want to pay to keep the sets alive anymore,” he shared. “We’ve got two offices and soundstages being leased. They were two and a half episodes in on the day they went into lockdown.”

Marc added, “I was told that they didn’t want to eat the cost of maintaining the sets for another six or seven months to begin production. So that’s what we heard. Honestly, who knows? The protocols they have in place now, I know there are a lot of things being shot, but we have a big cast and crew. Who knows where we’re going to be in January?”

ALSO READ: Alison Brie REVEALS how she met husband Dave Franco in 2011: It was incredible matchmaking