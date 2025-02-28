March 2025 K-pop release schedule: BLACKPINK’s Jennie to SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi and Woozi, get ready to update playlist

Hey, K-pop fans! Ready for some awesome releases? March 2025 is shaping up to be an incredible month filled with new music and some awesome comebacks. There's plenty to look forward to from BLACKPINK's Jennie’s first studio album, RUBY, to major group releases from TREASURE, NMIXX, LE SSERAFIM, and INFINITE. Soloists like YEJI (ITZY), SEULGI (Red Velvet), and XIUMIN (EXO) are also setting the right tone.

Whether someone is stanning a group, has a single bias, or is just looking for fresh music, this month has something for everyone!

The month starts with Young Posse's album COLD on March 2, followed by 8TURN's first single album LEGGO on March 4. March 5 brings new music from ONEWE with their second full album WE: Dream Chaser, featuring the title track The Starry Night, alongside BTOB’s EP BTODAY.

On March 6, INFINITE will drop their eighth mini-album, LIKE INFINITE, while GENBLUE will release its first EP, ACT LIKE THAT. March 7 is a major day, featuring BLACKPINK’s Jennie with her first studio album RUBY, TREASURE’s special mini-album PLEASURE, and W24’s sixth mini-album Seize The Day.

March 10 is another jam-packed day with releases from the HOSHI X WOOZI (SEVENTEEN) album (BEAM), YEJI (ITZY) (AIR), SEULGI (Red Velvet) (Accidentally On Purpose), NTX (OVER TRACK), and XIUMIN (EXO) (Interview X). SF9 follows on March 11 with their mini-album LOVE RACE, while Shin Soohyun drops his first single album, I Am. March 12 marks Fantasy Boys’ Japan debut with SHINE THE WAY, followed by SAY MY NAME’s second EP, My Name Is... on March 13.

The month continues with LE SSERAFIM’s fifth mini-album, HOT, on March 14, while March 17 brings NMIXX’s fourth EP Fe3O4: FORWARD and THE BOYZ’s third album, Unexpected. STAYC follows on March 18 with their fifth single album S, while March 19 sees Dragon Pony dropping their EP Not Out.

On March 20, Ailee will release her seventh mini-album (Me)moir. KiiiKiii will release her first EP, UNCUT GEM, on March 24 after unveiling the “I DO ME” MV and digital release earlier in February.

For the final seven days leading up to March 31, there are no confirmed K-pop releases or comebacks as of now. Until then, enjoy replaying all the exciting tracks set to drop this month. Happy listening! Pinkvilla will keep you updated if there are any changes.