March Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings released; BTS tops list for 46th consecutive month

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed boy group brand reputation rankings for the month of March! Using big data collected during the period of February 12 to March 12, the rankings have been determined by analysing multiple factors like consumer interest, coverage in media, the volume of communication and interaction, and community indices of various boy groups. March’s score of 56,633,381 big data analysed, reflects a decrease of 16.50 percent in brand big data, compared to 67,823,738 in February 2022.

In their 46th consecutive month topping the list, BTS maintains their rank at number 1, with a brand reputation index of 11,704,137 (participation index: 1,185,530; media index: 3,733,350; communication index: 3,341,894; community index: 3,443,363). BTS’ keyword analysis reveals ‘concert’, ‘Jamsil Stadium’ and ‘ARMY’ as high-ranking phrases, while the group’s highest-ranking related terms include ‘perform’, ‘hold’, and ‘be together’. BTS’ positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 76.05 percent positive reactions, similar to last month.

BTOB sees an immense increase of 136.95 percent in their score since February, climbing up to rank 2 with a brand reputation index of 3,857,051. SEVENTEEN maintains its rank at number 3, with an index of 3,408,409 points.

EXO follows at rank 4 with a brand reputation index of 2,601,321, and NCT comes in at a close 5th with a brand reputation index of 2,318,403.

Check out the Top 10 for March 2022, below!