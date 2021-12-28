Mare of Easttown: Kate Winslet reveals a potential second season would address police brutality

Kate Winslet explores the various storylines for Season 2 of Mare of Easttown. For those unversed, Winslet starred as Mare Sheehan, a small-town detective who strives to keep her life together while investigating the murder of a local teenager, in the HBO limited series, which premiered in May.

The murder mystery, written by Brad Ingelsby and directed by Craig Zobel, gradually gathered traction over its seven-episode run, establishing a following with a captivating tale and largely positive reviews. During an interview with The Guardian, the Oscar winner stated that she was unsure about Mare of Easttown's future. Still, Winslet made it plain that if the HBO drama received a sequel, it would have to adequately confront the police atrocities that are all too often in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Kate said as per Screenrant, “I don’t know if I’m going to be playing Mare again. But if we were to do a second season, then for sure these atrocities which have existed in the police force here and in America will find their way into the stories we tell. One hundred percent. You can’t pretend these things haven’t happened.”

Meanwhile, Mare of Easttown has been nominated for major award ceremonies, extending the show's impact throughout awards season. The limited series has also won big, with Winslet taking home the award for Lead Actress in a Limited Series. However, fans are still speculating if Mare of Easttown will return for season 2 due to the success of the murder mystery and the reality that many limited dramas end up returning for more episodes.

