‘Mare of Easttown’ star Kate Winslet ‘would love to play Mare again’: There’s something addictive about Mare

Kate Winslet says she would love to play her character Mare from the Mare of Easttown again. Finds her character addictive and much more.
Kate Winslet’s show ‘Mare of Easttown’ has made all the noises on the internet since it recently came to an end. The show is being praised utterly for its subtleness, intelligence, and a reveal in the finale that has really left the viewer’s heart pumping. HBO had always billed this show to the audience as a limited series, which means that the show would finish its storyline in one season and may not necessarily continue for another one. However, the audience on the internet has been talking about wanting to see another season of the show because perhaps the character of ‘Mare’ wasn’t only addictive for Kate Winslet.

Kate has recently chatted with TVLine about the show and the character as she mentioned that she ‘would love to play Mare again’. The network has not currently mentioned in season 2 in the works and the show currently remains at its closure after the current season ended. Talking about her character, Kate said, “I miss her. I really do. It’s the strangest thing. I feel like I’m in mourning. It was an absolutely wonderful role.” She continued, “There’s something very addictive about Mare because she’s so outrageous and lovable and brilliant and real, you know? I loved playing her.”

Speaking of further seasons, the shows writer and creator Brad Ingelsby in an interview to The Hollywood Reporter said, “Kate and I, if we could crack a story that we were really proud of and felt like it was a deserving second chapter in Mare’s journey, then maybe.”

