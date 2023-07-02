Mari Selvaraj gets THIS expensive gift worth over 40 lakh from Udhayanidhi Stalin post Maamannan success

Maamannan has been having a good run at the box office since its release. Apart from its theatrical success, it has also turned out to be a critical success. Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is the film's producer and actor, is particularly overwhelmed with the kind of response the film has received and is continuing to get. The film doing well meant a lot to the actor, as Maamannan is the final film in his acting career before he retires from acting.

Thus, Udhayanidhi Stalin chose to gift a luxury car to Mari Selvaraj, who was the main reason for him ending his film career on a high note.

The Oru Kal Oru Kannadi actor chose to gift a mini Cooper to his director. The price of the car is reported to be around 40-45 lakhs. The pictures of Mari Selvaraj and the actor cum producer cum politician are going viral on social media. Needless to say, the pictures have been receiving a great response from all corners.

Not just Mari and Udhayanidhi Stalin, but Mari’s entire family could be seen in the pictures. The pictures were taken from outside the residence of Mari Selvaraj.

Udhayanidhi Stalin took to his Twitter handle and shared pictures of him giving the luxurious car to Mari Selavaraj. Through the tweet, Udhayanidhi made it clear that the gift was not from Udhayanidhi, the actor, but instead from Udhayanidhi, the producer. As he has produced Maamannan under his film production and distribution company, Red Giant Movies.

His tweet read, "Everyone discusses it differently. They share ideas relating their thoughts to the story and the field. It has become a hotly debated topic among Tamils around the world. Our leaders like Ambedkar, Periyar, Anna, and Kalainar have inculcated a sense of self-respect and social justice thoughts in the young generation. A huge commercial success as well. @RedGiantMovies Company is pleased to present a mini cooper car to @mari_selvaraj sir. Thanks to my Mari Selvaraj sir for giving wings to 'Mamannan' to fly around the world."

The Maamannan team recently had a successful meeting at AR Rahman's house followed by a cake-cutting ceremony. As the film has been receiving rave reviews, it does not seem that the celebrations will seize anytime soon.

