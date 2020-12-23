Mariah Carey sends SURPRISE Christmas wishes to Yoo Jae Suk & Jo Se Ho; You Quiz on the Block hosts PSYCHED

You Quiz on the Block hosts Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho were recently left stunned when they were talking about Christmas and the queen of Xmas Mariah Carey popped up to wish them!

Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho were amazed to receive a video message from Mariah Carey! On the December 23 episode of “You Quiz on the Block,” the two hosts spoke about the upcoming Christmas holiday. “I really enjoy holidays and Christmas,” said Yoo Jae Suk. “In the past, you’d hear Christmas carols outside and the people in stores would be wearing Santa hats.” Jo Se Ho said, “We should be hearing Mariah Carey’s voice, it’s too bad.”

They then said that they’d heard that someone had sent them a Christmas card and were shocked to be given a tablet with a video from Mariah Carey herself! “Hi jaginim,” she said, using the term that the show uses to refer to citizens. “It’s Mariah Carey. Wishing you a very merry Christmas. I hope you enjoy my song ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You.'”

The pair were frozen as they watched, and they expressed their disbelief over it. “Is this not artificial intelligence?” Jo Se Ho asked the staff. “Did she really say ‘Hi jaginim?'” asked Yoo Jae Suk. Jo Se Ho kept playing back the video to check that she’d really said it, making Yoo Jae Suk laugh. As the staff sprayed fake snow, the guys decided to send a message to Mariah Carey too. “Let’s meet someday,” said Yoo Jae Suk to the camera. “Talk with us, we just need an hour.”

If you’re not familiar, Mariah Carey is known as the Queen of Christmas! Not only does the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer have one of the most iconic Christmas albums of all time (sorry, Justin Bieber), Carey cherishes the spirit of the holidays and spreads a truly shocking amount of cheer.

ALSO READ: Lovestruck in the City Ep 1: Ji Chang Wook and Kim Ji Won's 'love at first sight' chemistry is off the charts

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Getty Images

Share your comment ×