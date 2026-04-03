Mark leaves NCT 127 and NCT DREAM after concluding SM Ent contract after 10 years, pens handwritten letter to fans

Mark Lee is leaving NCT. In another update of a famed K-pop boy group member going solo, SM Entertainment has shared the plans of 26-year-old Mark to depart from the agency as well as from his teams. On April 3, 2026, the label announced that the singer would no longer be a part of NCT DREAM and NCT 127 after the conclusion of his contract with them. Soon after, he shared a handwritten message to his fans via his personal social media account, confirming his exit and thanking them for the support.

As such, NCT 127 will now function as a seven-piece (noticeably leaving out member WinWin), and NCT DREAM as a hexad.

Mark Lee leaves K-pop groups after ending contract with SM Entertainment

The following announcement was shared by the management team of the star.

“Hello, this is SM Entertainment.

We would like to express our sincere gratitude to fans who always send NCT their unwavering support.

After a long period of in-depth discussions with Mark regarding the direction of his future activities and following adequate conversations between both parties, we came to a mutual agreement to conclude his exclusive contract as of April 8. Accordingly, Mark will end all NCT activities, including NCT 127 and NCT DREAM.

Since debuting in 2016 as part of NCT, Mark has demonstrated outstanding abilities not only in group promotions but also as a solo artist, showing remarkable activities over the past 10 years. We would like to convey our gratitude for the valuable time we have shared together, and we sincerely cheer on Mark as he leaves the team and begins a new leap forward.

Going forward, NCT 127 plans to continue activities with seven members—Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo, and Haechan—and NCT DREAM plans to continue activities with six members—Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung.

We will continue to spare no effort in providing our full support for the activities of the NCT members, and we will do our utmost even more for the fans who continue to love NCT without change.

Thank you.”

Mark also thanked the Czennies for their love and support for his luminous career so far in a note via his Instagram account.

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