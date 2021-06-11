Mark Tuan flaunts his godly visuals with Winnie Harlow on the June 2021 cover of L'Officiel Philippines

GOT7’ Mark is back again to melt fans’ hearts with his looks. Take a look at the cover photos below.

Ahgases, you love seeing GOT7 members thrive, don’t you? Since leaving JYP Entertainment in January and moving back to the USA, Mark has been busy behind the scenes. Excluding the times he was spotted by fans at the airport, he has kept things (future projects) to himself. All fans received officially were an occasional Twitch livestream here and some tweets and a vlog on his YouTube channel.

Today, on June 11, Mark’s back again with a stunning photoshoot for the famous fashion and beauty magazine L'Officiel Philippines. He graces the June 2021 cover called L'Officiel Philippines No. 2 - The Borderless Beauty issue, with the popular Canadian model Winnie Harlow. Unlike his regular hairstyle, the rapper sports wavy brown curls which add an additional oomph factor.

He was selected as the model for Spring/Summer 2021 Top Menswear Brands and flaunted his charms in each outfit. He donned Gucci’s 70s Redux style, Louis Vuitton’s Statement Prints, Dior’s wide-legged outfit and chic workwear, along with other statement outfits.

Check out the photoshoot of Mark and Winnie Harlow, alongwith solo pictures, below:

Fans can also see more photos of the shoot on L'Officiel Philippines website, here.

Winnie Harlow wrote history by being the first fashion model with vitiligo, a skin condition. She shot to fame with the US show America’s Next Top Model in 2014. She is also a spokesperson and an activist.

Mark and Winnie Harlow have earlier worked together in a photoshoot for GQ Thailand, alongwith BamBam and other models in 2019.

