Mark Tuan’s Vlog: Thanks fans for the immense love, unboxes his YouTube award with an adorable twist & more

GOT7’s Mark released a vlog on his YouTube channel about his first office visit to his new agency, Creative Artists Agency. Read about the vlog and watch it here.

GOT7’s eldest member Mark left for the USA to focus on his solo career, after leaving JYP Entertainment in January this year. He joined a top Hollywood agency called Creative Artists Agency, which is home to famous names such as Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Aisha Tyler and even SuperM and NCT 127. Even though he has a YouTube account, he hasn’t been uploading much and finally today, he uploaded a vlog of his first visit to the new agency.

In the video, we can see him travelling to the agency and the staff preparing the plethora of bouquets he received as a support and encouragement gift. He had even uploaded a photo sitting on a table and being surrounded by them. In the video, we get to see how it all happened one by one and after some time, Mark took all of them back home with him. We see him helping the other staff members hoard it into a truck. We also see him meeting some fans and clicking a photo with them.

Towards the end of the video, he started unboxing his Silver and Gold YouTube Play buttons. Rather than the Mark in the video, we heard a voice over of him saying, “Yo, what’s up everyone”. He then clarified that there was a technical glitch and the audio didn’t get recorded so he chose to do the voiceover instead. The most adorable moment was when he said, “Yeah, I’m just trying to remember what I was saying here.” Throughout the last couple of minutes, he expressed his gratitude for fans. He even hinted that he has been inactive because he’s been busy working in the studio and can’t wait to show it all to us.

Watch his vlog below:

What do you think Mark would bring to the table after the hit One In A Million? Let us know in the comments below!

