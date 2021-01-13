Marriage on the cards for Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin? Industry insider weighs in on the possibilities

After Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin confirmed they were dating, fans have been eager to know if they could walk down the aisle. An industry insider shares their thoughts.

This year began on a love-ly note courtesy Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin. The Crash Landing On You stars left their fans gushing after they confirmed they were dating. Both the actors' agencies issued statements confirming their relationship and Son Ye Jin went ahead to address the report with a heartwarming note. While fans are eager to see the two in the same frame soon, they are also patiently waiting for the news of a possible wedding in the making.

Although the couple hasn't hinted any such plans yet, AllKPop reports that an unnamed industry insider is believed to be close to Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin seems inclined towards the possibilities of a wedding taking place. "They are both nearing the age of 40, and they would not have admitted their relationship so impulsively given their age," the insider has been quoted.

Amid these statements, an old quote of the actress speaking about marriage has surfaced and has caught fans' attention. In an interview, the access confessed she wanted to be married before she turns 40. "If I've decided that I wasn't going to get married, then I wouldn't be worried but I want to get married, and I'm ready to be married if I meet someone. I want to be married before I turn 40," she said in the past. Coincidentally, the statement has gone viral around the time she celebrated her 39th birthday.

Going by Son Ye Jin's statement, we wouldn't be surprised if the two choose to tie the knot. Having said that, we respect their privacy and decision.

ALSO READ: Son Ye Jin Rewind: When Crash Landing On You star aka Hyun Bin's ladylove got candid about marriage

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :AllKPop

Share your comment ×