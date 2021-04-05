Is marriage on the cards for Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah in 2021?

In 2019, an insider revealed that the popular couple were planning for marriage in 2021. Will it happen or not? Read on to know more.

Speculations were adrift with couple news and insider reveals two years ago. One of the most popular power couples that made headlines were none other than Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah. The couple has been in a strong relationship for 7-8 years, as they first announced that they were dating back in 2015.

Their relationship has been public since then and because they both are incredible actors, there has always been an understanding between the two of them, said Shin Min Ah in an interview for her film last year. However, something much more gossip-y happened in 2019. On the gossip variety show ‘Rumor Has It’, insiders revealed that the couple have been planning to tie the knot in 2021. This was reported on broadcast by the reporter Choi Jung Ah, who in a segment said that she’s been hearing things from people close to the couple that they’re not planning to get married in 2020 but in 2021. Jung Ah was told to hold off this information till Kim Woo Bin recovers fully.

Kim Woo Bin took a two year hiatus to get a proper treatment and recover and announced in his fancafe in 2019 that he has finished his treatment and is recovering well. He is currently filming an upcoming sci-fi movie titled ‘Alien’ playing the lead role, which will mark his comeback to the big screen after six years.

As for Shin Min Ah, she has recently been confirmed to play the lead female in an upcoming rom com titled ‘Seashore Village Chachacha’ opposite Start Up famed Kim Seon Ho.

With the pandemic still looming over the world and big projects lined up, will 2021 be the year where the famous couple marry? It might be a reality once their filming for the respective projects get over.

What are your thoughts on it? Do you think the couple will get married this year? After all, we’re just in the first half of 2021! Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Credits :News1MyDaily

Share your comment ×