Marry My Husband and actress Park Min Young lead most buzzworthy drama and actor rankings
Marry My Husband tvN’s fantasy romance drama has topped this week's list of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors.
-
Revenge time-slip drama Marry My Husband top most buzzworthy drama list
-
Leading lady Park Min Young lands at number 1 spot for actor's list
In its debut week, the new revenge drama ,Marry My Husband claimed the top spot on Good Data Corporation's weekly buzz list for TV dramas. The rankings are based on data collected from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media discussions about currently airing or upcoming dramas.
Most buzzworthy dramas and their actors
Marry My Husband stands out as the frontrunner in the list of buzzworthy dramas. This week's rankings not only place the drama at the top but also spotlight Park Min Young, the lead actress, who takes the No. 1 spot on the list of buzzworthy actors. Her co-stars on the show Song Ha Yoon and Lee Yi Kyung follow at No. 9 and No. 10.
SBS' My Demon secured the second spot on both rankings this week, with Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung, the stars of the show, claiming No. 2 and No. 8 positions on the actor list.
JTBC's Welcome to Samdalri took the third spot on the drama list, while leads Shin Hye Sun and Ji Chang Wook landed at No. 3 and No. 7, respectively, on the actor list.
In its concluding week, MBC's The Story of Park's Marriage Contract ascended to No. 4 on the drama list, with stars Bae In Hyuk and Lee Se Young securing the No. 5 and No. 6 positions, respectively, on the actor list. Simultaneously, KBS 2TV's Korea-Khitan War claimed the fifth spot on this week's drama list.
tvN's Maestra: Strings of Truth secured the sixth spot on the drama list, with leading lady Lee Young Ae claiming the No. 4 position on the actor list. KBS 2TV's latest fantasy romance, Love Song for Illusion, ascended to No. 7 on this week's drama list. Simultaneously, TV Chosun's new drama My Happy Ending made its debut at No. 8.
The top 10 most buzzworthy dramas of the week are as follows:
- tvN’s Marry My Husband
- SBS’ My Demon
- JTBC’s Welcome to Samdalri
- MBC’s The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract
- KBS2’s Korea-Khitan War
- tvN’s Maestra: Strings of Truth
- KBS2’s Love Song for Illusion
- TV Chosun’s My Happy Ending
- ENA’s Tell Me You Love Me
- KBS2’s Live Your Own Life
Top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz
In addition to the success of their respective dramas, the lead casts have also earned recognition as the most buzzworthy actors. Park Min Young, from Marry My Husband, takes the lead in the list, credited for her exceptional acting and the dedicated efforts she invested in her role.
The top10 drama actors that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:
- Park Min Young of Marry My Husband
- Song Kang of My Demon
- Shin Hye Sun of Welcome to Samdalri
- Lee Young Ae of Maestra: Strings of Truth
- Bae In Hyuk of The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract
- Lee Se Young of The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract
- Ji Chang Wook of Welcome to Samdalri
- Kim Yoo Jung of My Demon
- Song Ha Yoon of Marry My Husband
- Lee Yi Kyung of Marry My Husband
