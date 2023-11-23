Marry My Husband FIRST LOOK: Park Min Young has few days to live but seeks revenge in upcoming romantic K-drama

Marry My Husband starring Park Min Young and Na In Woo is a fantasy romance drama which is scheduled to release on January 1. It is a revenge drama in which the protagonist who has been done wrong, wakes us as her past self and seeks vengeance on her husband, her best friend and others.

Marry My Husband stills unveiled

On November 23, tvN dropped stills from their upcoming K-drama Marry My Husband. This was the first look at the drama and featured Park Min Young. In the pictures, the actor is seen struggling with her health as she is diagnosed with cancer. She has a hard life as her husband and best friend betray her and she has a nagging mother-in-law. Along with all of that burden, she gets to know that she only has a few days to live.

Marry My Husband: Release date, cast and crew, summary and other details

Marry My Husband is adapted from a webtoon which is written by Seong So Jak and was serialized on Naver from November 2021 to February 2023. The fantasy drama is slated to premiere on January 1, 2024, with episodes airing every Monday and Tuesday at 8:50 pm KST which is 5:20 pm IST.

The tvN drama has been directed Park Won Gook who has previously worked on Poong, the Joseon Psychiatrist, Special Labour Inspector Mr Jo, The Emporer: Owner of the Mask, and many more. Gogh, the Starry Night and Awaken's writer Shin Yoo Dam screenwrote for this project. Park Min Young, Na In Woo, Lee Yi Kyung, and Song Ha Yoon will be taking the leading roles in the drama.

The story revolves around Kang Ji Won who's life is breaking apart due to her unemployed husband who is in a lot of debt and her mother. She is diagnosed with cancer and learns that her time is limited. Making things worse, she catches her husband cheating on her with her close friend. The incident turns into a physical fight and she ends up getting murdered by her husband. When she opens her eyes, she finds herself 10 years in the past and decides to get her revenge on everyone who did her wrong.

