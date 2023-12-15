Marry My Husband: Park Min Young and Na In Woo redefine workplace romance with intense chemistry

Park Min Young and Na In Woo’s upcoming drama Marry My Husband’s stills offer a sneak peek into their compelling on-screen chemistry. Adapted from the well-received web novel with the same title, the series tells the tale of Kang Ji Won, a woman with a terminal illness who grabs hold of a new opportunity to seek revenge on her cheating husband and her closest friend, who were engaged in a clandestine affair.

The romantic tension between Park Min Young and Na In Woo in Marry My Husband

Recently unveiled images from the forthcoming drama capture a significant shift in Yoo Ji Hyeok's demeanor. Formerly reserved and distant, the role played by Na In Woo now displays evident concern for Kang Ji Won (Park Min Young), who appears distressed while gazing at something with a panicked expression. The reasons behind Yoo Ji Hyeok, who maintains a delicate balance between caring and detachment, forming a partnership with the revenge-driven Kang Ji Won are yet to be revealed.

Kang Ji Won finds herself transported ten years into the past, with a fresh chance to make things right. Teaming up with her boss, Yoo Ji Hyeok, they set out on a mission for revenge. Despite working together, initially, their relationship remains strictly professional, lacking any warmth or closeness.

Marry My Husband is gearing up for a January 1st premiere.

More about Park Min Young and Na In Woo

Park Min Young, under Hook Entertainment, holds a theatre degree from Dongguk University. Her entertainment career commenced with a commercial in 2005. In September 2022, Korean media outlets reported on Park Min Young's relationship with businessman Kang. On February 15, Hook Entertainment clarified that Park Min Young was summoned as a witness for the ongoing investigation against her alleged ex-boyfriend on February 13. The actress reportedly denied any involvement in the situation.

Na In Woo, a South Korean actor under Cube Entertainment, debuted in 2015 with Shine or Go Crazy on MBC. He gained recognition for Mr. Queen and took on a lead role in the 2021 series River Where the Moon Rises. In January 2022, he became a fixed cast member on KBS2's 2 Days & 1 Night following Kim Seon Ho's departure in October 2021.

